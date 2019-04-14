Weather News

SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 8: Rising temperatures on the way

See the Carrizo Plain wildflower super bloom from the air

If you thought the Carrizo Plain super bloom was spectacular from the ground, take a look at it from the air in this drone video above the vast fields of yellow blooms. By
Up Next
If you thought the Carrizo Plain super bloom was spectacular from the ground, take a look at it from the air in this drone video above the vast fields of yellow blooms. By

The winds San Luis Obispo County has been experiencing this past week will die down early in the week — but they’ll be back, along with some warm temperatures.

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southwesterly winds will develop Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, which will allow marine low clouds with areas of drizzle and cooler temperatures to develop.

A cold front will produce increasing clouds and rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Total rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one quarter of an inch. Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will develop Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

This condition will produce areas of marine low clouds during the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm under increasing high pressure starting Thursday. Temperatures could get well above seasonal averages with most Central Coast locations reaching the 80s on Thursday into Friday.

Increasing northwesterly winds and cooler temperatures are forecast next Saturday and Sunday.

Surf report

A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) is forecast on Sunday into Monday. Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310- degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees through next Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

43, 71

45, 72

42, 75

47, 85

51, 86

49, 81

50, 79

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

45, 69

47, 69

47, 75

52, 82

53, 83

53, 80

54, 75

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

San Luis Obispo County received steady rain on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Take a drive from SLO to Montana de Oro and Morro Bay in the wet weather.

By

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  

Read Next

‘Relentlessly blowing’ winds are blasting SLO County. Here’s how long they’ll last

Weather News

‘Relentlessly blowing’ winds are blasting SLO County. Here’s how long they’ll last

San Luis Obispo County, California, will see windy weather with the fastest winds forecast for Tuesday evening. High wind advisories are in effect for SLO, Paso Robles, Atascadero, Pismo Beach and Morro Bay.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WEATHER NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service