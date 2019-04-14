Weather News
SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 8: Rising temperatures on the way
The winds San Luis Obispo County has been experiencing this past week will die down early in the week — but they’ll be back, along with some warm temperatures.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southwesterly winds will develop Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, which will allow marine low clouds with areas of drizzle and cooler temperatures to develop.
A cold front will produce increasing clouds and rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Total rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one quarter of an inch. Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will develop Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.
This condition will produce areas of marine low clouds during the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm under increasing high pressure starting Thursday. Temperatures could get well above seasonal averages with most Central Coast locations reaching the 80s on Thursday into Friday.
Increasing northwesterly winds and cooler temperatures are forecast next Saturday and Sunday.
Surf report
A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) is forecast on Sunday into Monday. Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310- degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees through next Saturday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
43, 71
45, 72
42, 75
47, 85
51, 86
49, 81
|50, 79
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
45, 69
47, 69
47, 75
52, 82
53, 83
53, 80
54, 75
