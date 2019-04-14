SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 8: Rising temperatures on the way

See the Carrizo Plain wildflower super bloom from the air If you thought the Carrizo Plain super bloom was spectacular from the ground, take a look at it from the air in this drone video above the vast fields of yellow blooms. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you thought the Carrizo Plain super bloom was spectacular from the ground, take a look at it from the air in this drone video above the vast fields of yellow blooms.

The winds San Luis Obispo County has been experiencing this past week will die down early in the week — but they’ll be back, along with some warm temperatures.

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southwesterly winds will develop Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, which will allow marine low clouds with areas of drizzle and cooler temperatures to develop.

A cold front will produce increasing clouds and rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Total rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one quarter of an inch. Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will develop Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

This condition will produce areas of marine low clouds during the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm under increasing high pressure starting Thursday. Temperatures could get well above seasonal averages with most Central Coast locations reaching the 80s on Thursday into Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Increasing northwesterly winds and cooler temperatures are forecast next Saturday and Sunday.

Surf report

A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) is forecast on Sunday into Monday. Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310- degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 15-second period) on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 49 and 52 degrees through next Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 43, 71 45, 72 42, 75 47, 85 51, 86 49, 81



50, 79

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS