‘Relentlessly blowing’ winds are blasting SLO County. Here’s how long they’ll last

High winds bring down tree in San Luis Obispo A tree at Brian and Ariana Spaulding's home in San Luis Obispo was blown over by high winds overnight. There were no injuries, and damage to their neighbor's home on Lobelia Lane appeared minor.

High, “relentlessly blowing” winds buffeting San Luis Obispo County are expected to last at least through Friday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

By late Tuesday morning, wind gusts reached 47 mph at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Avila Beach, Lindsey said.

“It’s blowing like crazy,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of wind. You wouldn’t want to be on the ocean right now, it’s really, really rough.”

Along the coast, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force winds at speeds ranging from 32 to 46 mph and gusts reaching up to 55 mph are forecast to develop Tuesday, Lindsey said.

Lindsey said there’s a possibility of downed trees as a result of the wind.

“Not only are the soils damp, but the trees are really heavy now,” he said. “They’re heavy because they’ve sucked up all this moisture (from winter rains). At this time of year, limbs come down and sometimes trees topple over if the winds are strong enough.”

Lindsey said winds along the coast are expected to peak at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Winds are forecast to continue through Friday. There will be a short break Saturday before winds pick up again, Lindsey said.

Though the winds will be blowing, the heavy rains of winter will remain a distant memory. Skies are forecast to remain mostly clear during the week, and temperatures are expected to be below average, Lindsey said.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Central Coast that will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. It affects cities including Cambria, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria. The agency said winds blowing from 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

A separate wind advisory is in effect for the county’s interior valleys and mountains, including the cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero, that will last from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the agency.

Wind speeds in those areas are also expected to blow at speeds ranging from 20 mph to 30 mph, though gusts could get up to 45 mph, the agency said.

Winds are expected to be strongest in the foothills and through passes and canyons, according to the National Weather Service. The agency cautioned that gusty winds will make it difficult to drive.

The winds will keep up into next week as well. Strong to gale-force winds at speeds ranging from 25 to 38 mph are forecast to develop from Sunday into next Wednesday, Lindsey said.