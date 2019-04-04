Weather News

Get your umbrella back out, SLO County — rain is making a return

After a few cloudy, drizzly days, real rain is expected to make a brief return to the Central Coast.

A low-pressure system and a cold front is forecast to produce rain showers Friday afternoon and night, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. In all, the Central Coast could see between 0.10 inches and 0.33 inches of rain.

Following that, partly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are in the forecast for Saturday, Lindsey said. Temperatures are also forecast to rise into the high 60s and low 70s.

Rain isn’t expected to make another appearance until next week, Lindsey said.

High pressure is expected to build over the Central Coast from Sunday into Monday, which will bring clear and warmer weather to the area, Lindsey said.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the high 70s to the low 80s.

It is expected to get windy though: moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force winds at speeds ranging from 32 mph to 46 mph are forecast to develop Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Lindsey said.

The next chance of rain is forecast for next Friday.

