More rain — and possible thunderstorms — forecast to soak SLO County

Rain is making a brief return — along with a chance of thunderstorms.

The midweek storm is expected to start moving through the area early Wednesday morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Rainfall amounts throughout San Luis Obispo County are expected to range between 0.25 and 0.75 inches, Lindsey said.

The northwestern part of the county, including the San Simeon, Cambria and Rocky Butte areas, is forecast to get the heaviest rain, and may see totals close to 0.75 inches, Lindsey said.

Rainfall amounts will be lower further south: San Luis Obispo is expected to receive 0.5 inches while Arroyo Grande may receive just a quarter-inch.

And rain isn’t all SLO County residents can expect to experience. Lindsey says there’s a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon in the inland valleys.

“When you get these longer days, the sunlight causes more instability in the atmosphere,” Lindsey said. “When you have a weather system this late in the year, there’s always a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.”

Rain showers could linger into Thursday afternoon, Lindsey said.

Strong to gale-force winds at speeds ranging from 25 to 38 mph are forecast to develop Thursday afternoon, Lindsey said.

The winds are expected to get into a pattern: moderate to fresh northeasterly winds at speeds ranging from 13 to 24 mph will shift to strong to gale-force winds in the afternoon, Lindsey said. The pattern is forecast to continue through next Tuesday.

Temperatures are also forecast to rise into the low to mid-70s by this coming weekend, Lindsey said.

“It might be a really good weekend to check out the wildflowers,” Lindsey said. “It looks like nice weather.”

It’s a change from the notably rainy weather SLO County has experienced over the last few months. So far this season, the county has received enough rain to fill millions of swimming pools.

The next chance for rain is next Wednesday into Thursday, but “that’s so far down the line, who knows?” Lindsey said.