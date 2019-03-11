SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 11: Rain giving way to warming trend

The rain that was expected in San Luis Obispo County — as light as it was — could be the last major storm to pass through the area for the foreseeable future.





The 1,009 millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front that was expected to produce unsettled weather Saturday night into Sunday will subside by the end of the weekend. Then, fair and dry weather is anticipated for Monday morning as the Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds blow and daytime highs reach into the upper 50s to low 60s by Monday afternoon.

A chance of light rain showers and mountain snow is expected on Tuesday morning with the passage of a quick-moving cold front. This front will be followed by strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. At this time, dry and warmer weather is then expected later in the week and into next weekend as high pressure builds over the Central Coast.

Surf report

An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is expected Sunday and Monday.

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 12- to 14-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 18-second period) Tuesday, decreasing to 10 to 12 feet (with a 7- to 17-second period) by Wednesday. This northwesterly sea and swell will further lower to 8 to 10 feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Thursday.

A 4-to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is expected along our coastline Friday into Saturday.

Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 53 and 56 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 36, 61 35, 60 37, 61 34, 63 38, 66 41, 66



42, 67

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS