Could warmer weather be in SLO’s future? Well, not before a little more rain

Warmer weather is coming to the Central Coast — but not before more rain.

A weak weather system will pass through the area Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. The system is not expected to be very strong, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, but should produce partly cloudy skies and scattered showers.

The nucleus of the low-pressure system will be off shore, sparing the Central Coast from the bulk of the rain. Lindsey said residual moisture will create areas of dense night and morning fog.

Clouds will build Saturday, bringing scattered showers through the afternoon into the night. The high temperatures for the weekend will only reach the mid-50s, and snow levels could reach 2,500 feet on Saturday into Sunday.

Only light snow is expected for those elevations. Lows will reach upper 30s and low 40s at night before fair and dry weather returns Monday, with daytime highs reaching upper 50s to low 60s.

A quick-moving cold front is expected to bring another round of light showers and mountain snow Tuesday. The front will be followed by northwesterly moderate gale-force to fresh gale force winds at 32 to 46 mph along the coastline from Tuesday into Wednesday, according to Lindsey.

The showers will give way to partly cloudy skies and dry weather, with temperatures slowly rising.

Along the North Coast, Highway 1 reopened through Big Sur on Friday afternoon following a multi-day closure caused by storm damage and slide activity.

The agency closed the roadway between Paul’s Slide and Mud Creek on Tuesday for traveler safety ahead of rain storms. The road reopened at Paul’s Slide on Thursday, but remained closed near Mud Creek while cleanup continued.

Caltrans has been closing portions of Highway 1 routinely during the rain season as a precaution following major landslides that wiped out part of the roadway during the winter of 2016 and 2017.