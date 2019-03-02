Here’s how much rain fell around SLO County in the last 24 hours

The first of several storms expected to hit the Central Coast soaked the area Friday night into Saturday.

The rain will continue into Sunday, petering out as scattered showers before another strong storm is expected from Tuesday into Wednesday. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said that Tuesday’s atmospheric river could bring at least 2 to 3 inches of rain with another inch possible on Wednesday.

Lindsey said that an area of high pressure in the Gulf of Alaska, combined with jetstream winds will continue to move storms toward the California and the Central Coast in a classic 72-hour storm cycle, with a new low-pressure system forming every third day.

Models indicate that the pattern should hold until at least until the middle of the month, with off and on rain forecast until at least March 16.

24-hour rainfall totals as of 1:56 p.m., Saturday (in inches)