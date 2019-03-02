Weather News

Here’s how much rain fell around SLO County in the last 24 hours

By Scott Middlecamp

March 02, 2019 05:31 PM

Rain falls in downtown San Luis Obispo

Rain fell in downtown San Luis Obispo and around the county to open March 2019, filling creeks and gutters ahead of more storms predicted later in the week.
By
Up Next
Rain fell in downtown San Luis Obispo and around the county to open March 2019, filling creeks and gutters ahead of more storms predicted later in the week.
By

The first of several storms expected to hit the Central Coast soaked the area Friday night into Saturday.

The rain will continue into Sunday, petering out as scattered showers before another strong storm is expected from Tuesday into Wednesday. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said that Tuesday’s atmospheric river could bring at least 2 to 3 inches of rain with another inch possible on Wednesday.

Lindsey said that an area of high pressure in the Gulf of Alaska, combined with jetstream winds will continue to move storms toward the California and the Central Coast in a classic 72-hour storm cycle, with a new low-pressure system forming every third day.

Models indicate that the pattern should hold until at least until the middle of the month, with off and on rain forecast until at least March 16.

24-hour rainfall totals as of 1:56 p.m., Saturday (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.00

Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road

1.04

Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.87

Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)

1.08

Baywood Park

0.60

Cal Poly

1.78

Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.06

Camp San Luis

1.10

Creston at Humbug Vineyards

0.44

Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.38

Diablo Canyon

0.89

Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.59

Islay Hill

1.25

Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.00

Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)

1.01

Los Osos at Cottontail Lane

0.70

Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.75

Mission Prep

1.92

Morro Bay Yacht Club

0.70

Nipomo, East

1.14

Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)

0.91

Paso Robles Municipal Airport

0.66

Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive

0.69

Rocky Butte

2.56

Santa Maria Public Airport

0.89

Santa Margarita

1.06

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

1.00

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

0.66

See Canyon at Creekside Farms

1.14

Shandon

0.39

Templeton

0.83

Vandenberg Air Force Base

1.14

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

weather-watch

local

california

california

Scott Middlecamp

Scott Middlecamp is a News Assistant for the SLO Tribune, where he covers breaking news and sports. He currently attends Cal Poly and grew up in San Luis Obispo.

  Comments  