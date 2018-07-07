Cal Fire SLO rushes to help battle wildfires in Goleta and across California

As California's fire season enters full swing, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo has sent out nearly 100 responders to assist with wildfires across the state, including at the Holiday Fire in Goleta, in neighboring Santa Barbara County.

Cal Fire SLO spokesman Clint Bullard said 60 Cal Fire SLO personnel are on the scene at the Holiday Fire, including a strike team of engines. By Saturday afternoon, the Holiday Fire, which began as a structure fire before spreading into nearby brush with the help of sundowner winds, had spread to 100 acres and was at 80 percent containment.

But Santa Barbara County isn't the only county to receive assistance from Cal Fire SLO.

Bullard said another 31 personnel, including strike teams of engines and bulldozers, are lending aid in fighting the County Fire in Napa and Yolo counties. That fire has burned more than 88,000 acres and is 48 percent contained.

Another six responders are fighting the Klamathon Fire in Siskiyou County in Northern California. That fire has claimed more than 21,000 acres and is 5 percent contained.

Though dozens of Cal Fire SLO responders are fighting fires across the state, Bullard said San Luis Obispo County is prepared for this week's fire weather and remains at a heightened state of readiness.

"We will not be hard-pressed, we are ready should something happen in the county," he said.