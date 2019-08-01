Want to sleep with the fishes? Monterey Bay Aquarium will host first adult sleepover

Watch moon jellies dance in the water at Monterey Bay Aquarium Moon jellies, similar to these jellyfish filmed at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, washed onto Central Coast beaches after a heavy storm hit in January 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Moon jellies, similar to these jellyfish filmed at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, washed onto Central Coast beaches after a heavy storm hit in January 2018.

This fall, you can sleep with the fishes at Monterey Bay Aquarium.

In September, the aquarium will host a 1980s-themed adult sleepover in honor of its 35th anniversary. The event is called “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of Seaweed): An ’80s Sleepover Party,” after the 1983 Eurythmics song, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

Tickets are a little pricey — $150 for aquarium members and $175 for non members — but include a build-your-own-taco dinner, an ice cream sundae bar, beer, wine and photo booth, plus breakfast in the morning morning.

A 1980s dance party, games and a late-night movie are also on the schedule.

In addition, attendees will have the chance to “hear insider stories from long-time staff members and experience hilarious improv,” according to the aquarium’s website.

And you get to choose where you’ll bed down. The aquarium has provided a map designating the areas open for sleeping, including the Open Sea, Jellies, Ocean’s Edge and Enchanted Kelp Forest exhibitions.

“Dream below sardines or slumber near sea nettles — and start your next day with an ocean view, good company and a continental breakfast,” the aquarium said on its website.

The event is only open to people aged 21 and up; children are not allowed. It starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and lasts until 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

For more information, go to montereybayaquarium.org/seaweed.