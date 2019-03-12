This is the last man executed by the state of California. There are 737 more on death row

It’s been 13 years since California last executed an inmate on death row.

Now, Clarence Ray Allen — killed at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2006, at the age of 76 — could be the last person to be executed in the Golden State. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he would place a moratorium on executions during his administration.

Newsom’s moratorium withdraws California from its lethal injection protocol, closes the execution chamber in San Quentin State Prison and issues a reprieve, though not a pardon, for all 737 inmates currently on death row.

Allen spent more than 22 years on death row before dying from a lethal injection, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A judge sentenced Allen to die after he was convicted on three counts of first degree murder with special circumstances and one count of conspiracy for the deaths of Bryon William Schletewitz, Douglas Scott White and Josephine Linda Rocha.

Allen was serving life in prison for the 1974 murder of Mary Sue Kitts, an accomplice in a burglary of Fran’s Market in Fresno, when he ordered the deaths of Schletewitz, White and Rocha, “who had informed on him and gotten him prison time” in 1978.

They were killed in 1980 by Billie Ray Hamilton, whom Allen met while in prison. Hamilton killed the victims in an after-hours robbery of Fran’s Market.

The Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit organization that tracks capital punishments nationwide, reports that at the time of his death, Allen was legally blind, diabetic and used a wheelchair.

Allen holds the distinction of being the oldest person ever put to death in California, according to The Intercept.





Allen’s last meal included buffalo steak, Kentucky Fried Chicken, fried bread, sugar-free pecan pie and black walnut ice cream and whole milk.

“My last words will be, ‘Hoka Hey, it’s a good day to die.’ Thank you very much. I love you all. Goodbye,” he said in his final statement.