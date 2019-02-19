Sierra ski resort hits 500 inches of total snowfall for season, sets February record

Sierra ski resorts are emerging from under a monster storm that pushed Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows past 500 inches of total snowfall so far this season.

That’s enough snow to easily cover a standard telephone pole (430 inches) and nearly enough to cover the tallest letter in the iconic Hollywood sign (590 inches).

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows stands at 503 inches. Sierra-at-Tahoe has seen 407 total inches. Heavenly reports 365 inches.





In 2017, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows had 496 inches of total snow.

In February, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows received 246 inches, or 20.5 feet, of snow. That’s a record for the month by 50 inches, and only 3 feet from surpassing the snowiest month ever on record (January 2017, 282 inches). There’s still more snow in the forecast this week.





The forecast for South Lake Tahoe is a chance of snow Wednesday and Thursday, clearing Friday and Saturday. Daytime temperatures will slowly increase to a high of 33 degrees on Saturday.