Roads open as wet weather leaves Northern California

Roads are open in the Sierra as wet weather leaves the forecast for the week, but traffic is still heavy.

“Traffic on US 50 is moving slowly headed out of town this morning,” the city of South Lake Tahoe said in a tweet Monday. “Lots of cars on the road, and ski traffic at Sierra slowing things down. Pack your patience if you’re leaving this AM or consider staying a little longer.”

Chain controls are still required while traveling in the Sierra, including both directions of Interstate 80 Cisco Grove to the Nevada state line.

SR-28 is R2 Tahoe City to Lardin Way.

R1 Larson Way to the State Line.



SR-20 is R2 Lone Grave to I-80.



US-50 is R2 Twin Bridges to Meyers.



SR-88 is R2 OK Corral to Paynesville. — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) February 18, 2019

Last week’s storm brought an atmospheric river into the capital region, causing high levels of snow and rain to fall.

Heavenly ski area received 31 inches of snow in the past 24 hours alone, according to the Reno office of the National Weather Service.

UPDATE at 12:15 p.m.: Parking is FULL. Slow moving traffic on Hwy 50 + Sierra-at-Tahoe road is closed for emergency vehicle access, we will continue to park as space is available. Sunny skies to continue tomorrow with plenty of pow to go around! pic.twitter.com/ycHR9IY1Mu — Sierra-at-Tahoe (@Sierra_at_Tahoe) February 18, 2019

Good morning from Lake Tahoe!



The storm has passed and cleanup crews are working hard to catch up on all the epic snowfall.



Please keep an eye out for snow removal equipment and pedestrians on narrow roadways. pic.twitter.com/Zkm78g2QkW — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 18, 2019

Rain won’t return to the area again until Wednesday, according to NWS Sacramento, with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning and 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. The rest of the week will be dry, frosty and cloudy.