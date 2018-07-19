Teen found abandoned behind a 7-Eleven. Homeowner shot him during a burglary, police say

A 16-year-old boy who was found shot and dumped behind a 7-Eleven in San Bernardino County is believed to have been injured by a homeowner during a burglary, according to The Desert Sun.

Yucaipa police say the teen, along with two men, was trying to break into a home in the 33000 block of Wallace Way when the 69-year-old homeowner, who was armed, confronted them, The Desert Sun reported. The homeowner fired as they fled and hit the teen in the abdomen, the newspaper reported.

Though the homeowner reported the burglary about 30 minutes after it happened, he did not report the shooting, according to City News Service.

The boy was found a little after 6 p.m. Saturday, City News Service reported. Officials said two men and one woman took the boy out of a Ford Mustang GT and put him on the ground before speeding off, according to City News Service.

The teenager was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, according to City News Service.

Police found evidence at the house Tuesday that indicated the homeowner fired his gun, according to Redlands Daily Facts. They also found the Mustang driven by the burglary suspects — but haven’t found the two men and woman who allegedly left the teen behind, Redlands Daily Facts reported.

No one has been arrested in the case, and no one has been publicly named, according to Redlands Daily Facts.