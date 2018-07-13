Missing woman found alive after car goes over cliff in Big Sur

A 23-year-old Oregon woman who had been missing since July 6 was found Friday after her car was spotted over a cliff on Highway 1 near Big Sur, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.
Angela Hernandez was reportedly driving her white 2011 Jeep Patriot from Oregon to Southern California to visit family when she disappeared July 6, officials said.
The California Highway Patrol conducted a search of the Nacimiento-Fergusson Road area and the Big Sur coastline with an H70 helicopter on Thursday. Hernandez was found in that location Friday night.
SFGate.com reported that footage from businesses along Highway 1 helped San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office investigators determine that Hernandez drove as far south as the Carmel area on July 6, hours after she texted that she was leaving Half Moon Bay, officials and Hernandez’s sister said Thursday.
Before deputies reviewed surveillance video, Hernandez’s last known whereabouts were in a parking lot behind a Safeway in Half Moon Bay. She texted her sister the morning of July 6 that she had slept there the night before and was getting back on the road, authorities said.
In a Facebook post Friday night, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said “early reports are she is alive and being transported to the hospital.”
No further information was immediately available Friday night.
