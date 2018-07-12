He was arrested for impersonating a deputy — and was just arrested again, cops say. He’s 14

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested in March for impersonating a sheriff’s deputy has been arrested again, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers went to the boy’s Victorville home Wednesday to conduct a probation check, according to a sheriff’s department news release. That’s when officials found “numerous items indicating the juvenile had been impersonating a peace officer,” according to the release.

Items found included uniform shirts with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department patches, uniform pants, and a metal badge from a different Southern California law enforcement agency, officials said.

When the teen was first arrested in March, officials said he was pulling people over while in an SUV made to look like a law enforcement vehicle, according to the San Bernardino Sun. That vehicle was his great-grandparent’s Ford Explorer, the Los Angeles Times reported.

At that time, officials also released surveillance footage of the boy pulling into a resident’s driveway and telling the resident that he was investigating a domestic violence case, the San Bernardino Sun reported. The resident then called the sheriff’s department.

Jasmine Jones, identified as the resident by KTLA, told the TV station that the boy was dressed like a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy.

“I saw the police uniform and I thought, ‘That just doesn’t look right,” she told the station. “It’s loose, and the belt buckle isn’t staying on his hips.”

The teenager also impersonated a deputy at least twice more: When he pulled a woman over, and when he went to another home and told a teenager that he was investigating a domestic violence report, according to ABC 7.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911, or call the We-Tip Hotline anonymously at 1-800-782-7463.