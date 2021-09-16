Elections

SLO County is getting a new clerk-recorder. Here are the 44 candidates who want the job

There are 44 candidates in the running to become San Luis Obispo County’s next clerk-recorder — and most of them have never worked in a government clerking office or run an election.

A clerk-recorder selection committee on Monday will begin selecting finalists to replace Tommy Gong, who announced in June he was resigning to take a new job in the Bay Area.

The Board of Supervisors will interview finalists on Oct. 12. They previously opted to open the application process to any California resident over 18 who will be a county resident and registered voter when they’re appointed.

These minimum requirements led to a lot of applications for the job, but only a handful of candidates who meet the qualifications county staff and committee members laid out during their first meeting on Sept. 8.

“This is not a position for somebody to have their first experience with leadership,” said Wade Horton, county administrative officer, at the meeting. “I think it’s very important that whoever the board selects has a proven track record of leading a team.”

Outspoken

Sign up for our Outspoken newsletter, covering the issues most important to young voters.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I also think it’s important that this person has established experience in a Clerk-Recorder’s Office,” he added. “This isn’t a time to learn on the job; this should be a subject matter expert. It’s a working department head. It’s down in the trenches with their team. And in order to be successful in this role, experience in the subject matter expertise and also leadership is absolutely essential.”

The Tribune reviewed all 44 applications and created a list of candidates. Only four have the experience Horton called for, and most have never worked in jobs relevant to running the Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

The candidates’ current and previous jobs range from food service to legal work to plumbing, and several applicants don’t live in the county.

Here are all 44 candidates competing to become the county’s next clerk-recorder.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 10:03 AM.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service