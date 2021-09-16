SLO County is getting a new clerk-recorder. Here are the 44 candidates who want the job

There are 44 candidates in the running to become San Luis Obispo County’s next clerk-recorder — and most of them have never worked in a government clerking office or run an election.

A clerk-recorder selection committee on Monday will begin selecting finalists to replace Tommy Gong, who announced in June he was resigning to take a new job in the Bay Area.

The Board of Supervisors will interview finalists on Oct. 12. They previously opted to open the application process to any California resident over 18 who will be a county resident and registered voter when they’re appointed.

These minimum requirements led to a lot of applications for the job, but only a handful of candidates who meet the qualifications county staff and committee members laid out during their first meeting on Sept. 8.

“This is not a position for somebody to have their first experience with leadership,” said Wade Horton, county administrative officer, at the meeting. “I think it’s very important that whoever the board selects has a proven track record of leading a team.”

“I also think it’s important that this person has established experience in a Clerk-Recorder’s Office,” he added. “This isn’t a time to learn on the job; this should be a subject matter expert. It’s a working department head. It’s down in the trenches with their team. And in order to be successful in this role, experience in the subject matter expertise and also leadership is absolutely essential.”

The Tribune reviewed all 44 applications and created a list of candidates. Only four have the experience Horton called for, and most have never worked in jobs relevant to running the Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

The candidates’ current and previous jobs range from food service to legal work to plumbing, and several applicants don’t live in the county.

Here are all 44 candidates competing to become the county’s next clerk-recorder.

Gina Barbosa, Arroyo Grande: office support technician

Jeffrey Barry, Woodland: former chief deputy clerk-recorder, Yolo County

Anthony Bustamante, Oceano: military police officer

Elaina Cano, Arroyo Grande: elections division manager, Santa Barbara County

Cassandra Condos, Santa Maria: former teacher

Rebekah Dennison, San Jose: housing authority training and outreach coordinator

Andrew Dodds, Arroyo Grande: plumber

Robert Downey, Atascadero: airline customer service agent

David Evans, Arroyo Grande: former auto mall VP/CFO

Jim Fitzgerald, Nipomo: former TSA/DHS training specialist

Frances Gallardo, Paso Robles: manufacturing company customer care lead

Samuel Gauna, Arroyo Grande: industrial gas company plant manager

Zachariah Gomez, Paso Robles: psychiatric technician

Nancy Greene, Los Osos: former paralegal and legal runner

Albina Hartlein, Atascadero: former biomedical repair company office supervisor

Gabriel Hatcher, Fresno: former engineering firm contract coordinator/business development

Alejandra Isais, San Ardo: insurance company personal lines agent/notary public

Andrew Jenings, Pismo Beach: insurance business consultant

Stewart Jenkins, San Luis Obispo: lawyer

Simran Jhutti, San Luis Obispo: business account specialist

Ashley Johnson, Arroyo Grande: state transportation program manager

Kathy Keville, Atascadero: safety and risk management company consultant/CEO

Lena Legge, Bakersfield: assistant city clerk, Bakersfield

Hannah Lungren, Los Osos: babysitter

Elizabeth Matarese, Cayucos: former heating and air company administrative assistant

Jared Maxwell, Pismo Beach: credit union banker

Mariana Montufar, Stockton: bank customer service supervisor

Juan Miguel Munoz-Morris, Atascadero: behavioral health program manager

Helen Nolan, San Luis Obispo: acting clerk-recorder/interim department head, San Luis Obispo County

Sean Nolan, Arroyo Grande: hotel general manager

Ruben Ojeda, Nipomo: eligibility worker

Crystal Perez, Grover Beach: social services office assistant

Aubrey Pulford Sheridan, Cambria: military department program analyst

Richard Ramirez, Santa Maria: postal carrier

Silvia Ramirez, Oceano: corporate unit manager

David Robbins, San Luis Obispo: founder, agriculture holding company

Alfredo Ruiz, Nipomo: police sergeant

Barbara Schmitz, Sacramento: former state health care department staff services manager

Mariam Shah, Arroyo Grande: former Grover Beach City Council member

Justin Sherfield, San Luis Obispo: former real estate group assistant vice president

Willis Triggs, Paso Robles: former church business manager

Heidi Waggener, Atascadero: state hospital psychiatric technician

Alyssa Wallace, Nipomo: former graphic designer

Tracy Woods, Morro Bay: former director of construction

Aleigha Zarate, Santa Maria: oral surgery receptionist

