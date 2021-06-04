Tommy Gong is leaving job as SLO County’s top elections official

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong will leave his position this summer for a new elections official job in the Bay Area.

Gong — who’s served as clerk-recorder since 2015 — told The Tribune he will depart the county in July to begin working as a deputy clerk-recorder in Contra Costa County.

He said the move will situate him closer to family members, many of whom live in the Bay Area. Gong said the coronavirus pandemic made him realize how difficult it is to be apart from his aging parents, who live in the Central Valley.

“Being away from my family for so long has really been tugging at me,” he said.

Gong saw elections officials throughout the state begin to retire after the 2020 election and saw an opportunity to move closer to family and advance his career.

He said the contentious political environment following the 2020 election — which included a county Board of Supervisors meeting during which a commenter asked if Gong was “a member of the Chinese Communist Party” — “probably played a factor” in his decision to leave the area.

But being able to serve more than 700,000 registered voters in his new job and see his family more often were the primary factors in his decision to depart, Gong said.

“That path of life you go down, things change as time goes by,” he said.