SLO County supervisors decide future of local elections after marathon meeting

San Luis Obispo County supervisors on Tuesday opted to conduct future elections using a traditional neighborhood polling place model — after facing hours of comments from callers who shared voting concerns rooted in misinformation.

The Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from county Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong, who shared the results of a post-2020 election voter survey and asked for direction regarding different voting system models the county could implement starting in 2022.

The supervisors were deciding between a traditional neighborhood precinct system using 76 polling places and a newer model using 20 “voter service centers” for future elections.

Supervisors voted 3-2 to adopt the polling place model. District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson and District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg casting the dissenting votes, arguing that voter service centers improve participation by allowing voting on four days instead of one.

Precinct voting means residents who want to cast their ballots in person will do so at assigned polling places in their neighborhoods on Election Day.

The board will appropriate money to implement future elections during budget planning in June.

Under state COVID-19 election rules, which extend through 2021, all voters will automatically receive vote-by-mail ballots — this would apply if there’s an election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom this fall.

The state Assembly is currently considering AB 37, which would mandate all counties automatically send vote-by-mail ballots to all registered voters.

If the bill doesn’t pass, only voters who are signed up to receive mailed ballots will continue receiving them, as was the case prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Decision comes after 3 hours of comments

The supervisors’ late-night decision came after hours of public comment, during which callers repeated misinformation and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the county’s Dominion voting machine system.

Many commenters expressed concerns about aspects of elections that the county doesn’t control, such as voter identification rules and ending widespread voting by mail.

Others expressed a desire for hand counting of ballots and an independent audit of the county’s voting system, which Gong is not legally allowed to permit.

The public comment took an ugly turn at one point when one caller accused Gong, who is Asian American, of being a member of the Chinese communist party.

The supervisors later apologized to Gong for having to hear the slur while listening to the comments.

The meeting was also attended by a representative from Dominion, who defended his company’s work on elections and answered questions.

This story will be updated.