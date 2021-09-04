Elections
How SLO County can safely vote in the recall election as COVID rates spike
As Californians prepare for the governor’s statewide recall election Sept. 14, San Luis Obispo County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are soaring.
According to County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein, the county is seeing more COVID patients in the intensive care unit than any other time during the pandemic.
To slow the spread of COVID-19 and avoid overwhelming the local healthcare system, county officials encourage voters to vote by mail or drop off their ballot at an official drop box, according to a news release.
How to turn in your ballot by mail or drop box
To vote by mail, ballots must be postmarked on or before Sept. 14.
You can drop off your ballot at one of 17 official ballot drop boxes located across the county, or at the San Luis Obispo or Atascadero Elections offices.
Voters can also turn in ballots on Election Day by dropping it off at a county drive-up ballot drop.
Here’s where the locations are:
- Atascadero Lake Pavilion
- SLO County Elections Office in Atascadero
- Paso Robles Masonic Complex
- Cambria Vets Hall
- Morro Bay Vets Hall
- SLO County Elections Office in SLO
- South County Regional Center
Officials said every mail-in ballot returned is signature checked by staff.
“Every valid vote will be counted regardless of the method it is returned to our office,” county officials said in a news release.
How to vote in-person
Polling places will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
People must wear a mask while inside a polling place. County officials said people who cannot wear a mask should consider voting by mail.
You must bring your blank mail-in ballot to surrender for a precinct ballot.
To limit contact and time spent in a polling place, county officials said voters should come with a plan to vote, bringing their own blue or black ink pen and studying the ballot ahead of time.
Polling places will have a limited supply of surgical masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfectant wipes for voters to use.
If you feel sick or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, county officials said you should stay home and vote by mail, or have a trusted friend return your ballot.
If you have any questions about registration, voting by mail or more, contact the County Clerk-Recorder, Elections Division by calling 805-781-5228 or emailing elections@co.slo.ca.us.
