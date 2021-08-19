Bruce Gibson seeks 5th term on SLO County board, says majority is ‘undermining democracy’

District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson is running for his fifth term on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson plans to run for re-election in 2022 — and he’s doing so almost entirely to combat a Board of Supervisors majority he believes is “(undermining) local democracy and our democratic values.”

Gibson, who’s represented the North Coast as District 2 supervisor since 2006, has been sending out campaign materials asking for support as he seeks a fifth term in 2022.

He confirmed his plans to run for office to The Tribune, and county election records show he filed his Form 501 candidate intention statement on March 18. Gibson raised more than $13,000 for his 2022 campaign between Jan. 1 and June 30, his campaign finance disclosure shows.

County supervisors hold nonpartisan offices, but it’s well known the current board is made up of two liberal-leaning representatives, Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg, and three conservative-leaning representatives, John Peschong, Lynn Compton and Debbie Arnold.

Gibson and Compton are both up for re-election in 2022, and Ortiz-Legg could seek her first elected term as supervisor.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed her in November to fill the District 3 seat left vacant after Supervisor Adam Hill’s death. The office will be up for grabs in 2022, the first election year since he died in August 2020.

Arroyo Grande City Council member Jimmy Paulding announced in April he plans to run for Compton’s District 4 seat, an office he lost by just 60 votes in 2018.

Gibson running to ‘push back’ against board’s ‘ruling majority’

In a campaign letter he sent in June, Gibson claims the “ruling majority” of supervisors is “’governing’ in a way that would make Donald Trump proud.”

“As local leaders of an unhinged political party that embraces The Big Lie, they take care of their friends, campaign contributors and ideological allies, first, foremost and always,” he wrote.

In making his case, Gibson cited the departure of county Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong, who left his position for a new job in the Bay Area after a series of attacks on his integrity that included a racist comment at one Board of Supervisors meeting. He also mentioned the board majority’s decision to leave the Integrated Waste Management Authority “for no better reason than they can.”

Gibson further claimed the board majority helps “enable and encourage District Attorney Dan Dow, who ignores his oath of office and our public health in favor of sanctimonious pandering to science deniers and the religious far-right.”

He said he’s “pushing back” against these actions, which is why he’s running for re-election in 2022.

“The dearly-held values we share — commitments to fact-based policy making, equitable concern for all members of our communities, rational protection of our life-sustaining environment — demand that we stand against this assault,” Gibson wrote.