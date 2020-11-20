San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Gov. Newsom selects appointee to fill Supervisor Adam Hill’s SLO County board seat

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed a San Luis Obispo County planning commissioner to replace Adam Hill as District 3 supervisor.

Dawn Ortiz-Legg confirmed the appointment to The Tribune on Friday afternoon, and said Newsom called her personally to tell her the news.

Hill’s seat on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors has remained vacant since Aug. 6, when he died at his Shell Beach home.

Hill appointed Ortiz-Legg, who currently works as an enterprise agency liaison for PG&E, to the county Planning Commission in 2018.

She said she’s “honored to be selected” from a field of eligible candidates and is eager to begin serving her constituents.

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” Ortiz-Legg said.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.

