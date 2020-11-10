Cunningham wins third term as SLO County’s Assembly member as Addis concedes

With the latest vote count that further separates the candidates in California’s 35th Assembly District race, Dawn Addis has conceded to Jordan Cunningham.

Addis posted a comment on Facebook on Monday night, saying she called Cunningham to congratulate him.

“Votes are still being counted, but it is very likely that this election has not gone our way,” Addis said. “I wish Assemblymember Cunningham the very best for the term ahead of him. As a teacher, City Councilmember, and mother, I ran for State Assembly to bring my experience to tackling the tough challenges we’re facing.”

On Tuesday, Cunningham released a statement thanking voters.

“I am honored that the voters have elected me to a third term to represent them in the state Assembly — in the highest turnout election in history,” Cunningham said. “I will continue to work hard for them, to solve problems, and to be an independent voice for the Central Coast and the people of California.”

SLO County Assembly race numbers

As of Monday’s latest release, Cunningham held a 55.1% to 44.9% lead over Addis with 221,624 votes counted throughout the district that includes all of SLO County and parts of northern Santa Barbara County, including Santa Maria. Cunningham now has 122,105 votes to Addis’ 99,609.

The race generated more than $1.3 million in campaign donations and featured prominent TV advertisements and mailers in the weeks leading up to Election Day, with candidates challenging each other’s records.

Cunningham, a Republican, won in a district with registered voters were comprised of 37.5% Democrats, 34.1% Republicans, and 21.6% no party preference voters.

A Templeton attorney and former county prosecutor, Cunningham’s campaign focused on reducing crime including human trafficking, supporting the economy and workforce retention, and making the region’s roads safer for families, commuters, and tourists, among other initiatives.

Addis, a Democrat, said she would not stop working on a variety of issues affecting district residents, thanking her more than 99,000 supporters.

“Wildfires are getting worse, housing is becoming less affordable, and workers and local businesses are hurting,” Addis said. “I will not be in the State Assembly next year, but that will not stop my work on these and other issues. As citizens we can help our leaders and we can hold them accountable.”