Jordan Cunningham widens lead over Dawn Addis in SLO County’s state Assembly race

California election officials released more ballot returns Saturday, showing that incumbent state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham of Templeton widening his lead over challenger Dawn Addis.

Cunningham, a Republican, is likely to secure his third term, with 97,084 votes or 53.3% of the vote, according to the California Secretary of State.

Democratic challenger Addis, a Morro Bay city councilwoman, has received 85,184 votes, or 46.7%, with all precincts partially reporting.

The 35th Assembly District, which has been represented by Cunningham for almost four years, encompasses all of San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County.

The race generated more than $1.3 million in campaign donations and was one of the most visible in local advertising.

As of the most recent voter registration demographics, the district’s registered voters were comprised of 37.5% Democrats, 34.1% Republicans, and 21.6% no party preference voters.

As of late Friday, about 33,405 ballots remained to be counted in San Luis Obispo County, meaning most races are close to 80% complete. An undetermined number also remained in Santa Barbara County.

Statewide unofficial election results are to be certified Dec. 11.