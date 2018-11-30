SLO County releases final vote results — the election is now official

More than three weeks after Election Day, the final SLO County results are in — and they’re basically the same as the preliminary results from the past 24 days.
In San Luis Obispo County, 128,353 people voted: 97,096 by mail and 31,257 at the polls, according to a news release from the County Clerk-Recorder office Friday.
This puts SLO County voter turnout at 74.39 percent — the highest in a mid-term election since the county began recording voter turnout in 1980, according to data available on the clerk-recorder’s website. It was also the highest number of registered voters in the county ever, with 172,544 people signed up in total.
According to the news release, several ballots were not counted for reasons like the signatures didn’t match or ballots were cast by unregistered voters. In one instance, two voters in Arroyo Grande were issued incorrect ballots, but those were transferred to the correct ballot type.
Now that the election is over, here are the final results of some of the county’s closest races:
- Morro Bay: The mayoral race between John Headding and John Weiss concluded, with Headding winning 51.66 percent of the vote. Council candidate Dawn Addis solidly secured her win with 30.42 percent, while the race to fill the second open seat on the council came down to a difference of only 39 votes, with Jeff Heller winning over Betty Winholtz.
- Cambria: Cindy Steidel remained the leading candidate in the race among four candidates for two seats on the Community Services District Board. Donn Howell secured the second seat, with 26.86 percent of the vote.
- Paso Robles Joint Unified School District: Christopher Arend led the candidates for one of the four-year seats on the board with 21.94 percent of the vote. He was followed by Tim Gearhart with 19.29 percent. For the final seat, Lance Gannon won with 16.44 percent of the vote.
- San Miguel: Ashley Sangster won the first of two seats on the Community Services District Board. Hector Palafox secured the second seat with 33.58 percent of the vote.
- San Luis Coastal Unified School District: Marilyn Rodger won the first of two seats on the school board, while Evelyn Frame took home the second with 27.95 percent.
- Templeton Unified School District: Matt Vierra secured a healthy win in the four-candidate race for two seats on the school board, followed by Jan Nimick with 24.41 percent of the vote.
