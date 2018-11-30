SLO County releases final vote results — the election is now official

More than three weeks after Election Day, the final SLO County results are in — and they’re basically the same as the preliminary results from the past 24 days.

In San Luis Obispo County, 128,353 people voted: 97,096 by mail and 31,257 at the polls, according to a news release from the County Clerk-Recorder office Friday.

This puts SLO County voter turnout at 74.39 percent — the highest in a mid-term election since the county began recording voter turnout in 1980, according to data available on the clerk-recorder’s website. It was also the highest number of registered voters in the county ever, with 172,544 people signed up in total.

According to the news release, several ballots were not counted for reasons like the signatures didn’t match or ballots were cast by unregistered voters. In one instance, two voters in Arroyo Grande were issued incorrect ballots, but those were transferred to the correct ballot type.

Now that the election is over, here are the final results of some of the county’s closest races: