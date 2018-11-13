SLO County releases new election results, and some races are still too close to call

Some races in San Luis Obispo County remain too close to call a week after Election Day, even after tens of thousands additional ballots were counted.

County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong released updated numbers Tuesday afternoon that showed 119,063 ballots have been counted, up from 81,663 the morning after Election Day. That raises the county’s total voter turnout to 69 percent.

The delay in counting ballots and returning final results is due to a large influx of mail-in ballots, which take longer to process.

Here are the latest results for some of the close races:

Arroyo Grande: Councilwoman Caren Ray widened her lead over incumbent Jim Hill in the race for mayor, with 53.1 percent of the 8,635 votes counted. She now leads by 541 votes, up from 391 in the last count on Friday.

There are 3,736 ballots left to count and 6,661 more provisional and conditional voter ballots that may be counted.

The next update is expected Friday.