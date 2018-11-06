In Atascadero, Heather Newsom and Susan Funk lead race for two open council seats

Heather Newsom and Susan Funk took the early lead Tuesday night for two open seats on the Atascadero City Council.

As of 8:05 p.m., Newsom led with 34.8 percent of the vote, followed by Funk with 34.3 percent.

They were followed by Mark Dariz in third place with 30.7 percent.

Councilwoman Heather Moreno, who ran unopposed, was elected mayor. Moreno will replace Tom O’Malley to become the city’s second elected mayor.

Moreno spent part of election night at the San Luis Obispo County Republican Headquarters in Atascadero and said she’s honored to become the city’s second elected mayor: “I’m just excited to see what we can do together.”

Moreno said adding local jobs will be a major goal for her first term.

“I’m really focused on creating a really strong, diverse economy,” she said, adding that she’s excited to see growth in Atascadero’s downtown area.

Who will join the City Council?

Of the three candidates competing for two council seats one is a current planning commissioner and two are newcomers.

Dariz has served on Atascadero’s Planning Commission since 2011 and is the most experienced candidate of the three.

Funk and Newsom are both new to the city’s political scene.

Newsom and her family also joined the crowd at Republican Headquarters. She said it’s been a long, but worthwhile election and she’s happy she got the chance to make new friends and meet residents throughout the city during her campaign.

Like Moreno, she’d like to focus on building up the local economy, should she be elected. “I feel like we did the best we could,” she said.

Ballot measures

Atascadero residents also voted on two ballot measures — one that would lengthen the mayoral term and another that would tax cannabis businesses. Here’s a look at how they were trending as of 8:20 p.m.

▪ Measure J-18 would change the mayor’s term from two years to four. It was trailing 63.8 percent to 36.2 percent.

▪ Measure E-18, cannabis business tax, was leading 74.7 percent to 25.2 percent.

It would allow the city to charge cannabis business owners $10 per canopy square foot for cultivation, 10 percent of gross receipts for retail businesses and 6 percent of gross receipts for all other businesses.

The tax would generate up to $500,000, which would go toward general revenue purposes such as police, fire and parks, according to the ballot measure.

This article will be updated as more results are announced, so check back with The Tribune for further updates.