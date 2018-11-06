Early voters in SLO County rejecting Measure G, but the race is still on

Early voters in San Luis Obispo County were rejecting a measure that would ban new oil wells and fracking in unincorporated areas of the county, according to returns reported by the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office on election night.

As of 9:12 p.m. with 4.5 percent of precincts reporting in addition to 56,665 mail-in ballots, 56.5 percent of voters said “no” on Measure G and 43.4 percent said “yes.”

The next round of results are expected later Tuesday and will be updated here, but the final results likely won’t be known for a few weeks.

Measure G pit local conservationists and national environmental groups against the oil industry, which poured an unprecedented $8 million into the fight.

The initiative was brought to the voters by a local group of conservationists concerned that a proposed expansion of 481 new oil wells at the Arroyo Grande Oil Field would further contaminate groundwater.

They also sought to make San Luis Obispo County the seventh county in the state to ban fracking, while bolstering the statewide movement away from fossil fuels.

The Coalition to Protect San Luis Obispo County received funding from the Center for Biological Diversity, groups associated with Food and Water Watch and dozens of residents.

For months, would-be voters were bombarded with advertisements — with messages from union workers, farmers and local leaders such as county Assessor Tom Bordonaro — paid for by Chevron, Sentinel Peaks Resources and Aera Energy, which is co-owned by Shell and ExxonMobil.

The No on Measure G campaign has said the new county rules would ultimately cause the local oil and gas industry to shut down, costing the area jobs and tax revenue.

If Measure G passes, it won’t necessarily go into effect in its entirety. A similar measure passed by Monterey County was legally challenged and is still held up in court.

