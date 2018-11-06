Caren Ray, Jimmy Paulding and Keith Storton hold early lead in Arroyo Grande

Carey Ray is holding her early lead in the race for Arroyo Grande mayor, while Jimmy Paulding and Keith Storton lead for two open City Council seats.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, with only mail-in ballots counted, Ray led the mayor’s race with 52.0 percent to Hill’s 47.9 percent.

In the City Council race, Paulding is the top vote-getter so far at 33.8 percent, followed by Storton at 31.6 percent, Coleen Kubel at 15.6 percent, John Mack at 12.3 percent, and Terry Fowler-Payne at 6.5 percent.

The final election results will likely not be known for weeks, however, while the county elections office counts mail-in and provisional ballots.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Who will be mayor?

The hotly contested mayoral race in Arroyo Grande is a matchup between Hill, who has served as mayor for four years, and Ray, a current councilwoman.

Hill sailed into city leadership in 2014, riding a successful grassroots campaign that ousted the former longtime mayor, and spurred the departure of a controversial city manager.

Ray first joined the council in 2010, but left for a brief sabbatical on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors after then-Fourth District Supervisor Paul Teixeira died in 2013. She then lost her re-election campaign against current supervisor Lynn Compton.

Asking the Tough Questions This election matters. From local city council races to California’s ballot propositions, The Tribune is committed to providing the best political coverage on the Central Coast. And after the ballots are counted, our reporters work to hold elected officials accountable and ask the tough questions you need answered. Support local journalism: Sign up for a digital subscription to The Tribune today. Click to subscribe

For the past two years, the duo have sat on the same council — and often been at odds — while the city pondered its finances, ever-changing administration, new developments and the threat of drought to the local water supply.

If elected, Ray would have to give up her council seat for the remaining two years of her term, and the council would appoint a new person to sit in her place.

Ray watched the first round of election results come in at Rooster Creek Tavern in the Village of Arroyo Grande.

“At this point I’m cautiously optimistic,” she said, after learning she was in the lead in the race for mayor. “I’m hoping those results hold.”

Soon after the first round of results were released, whooping sounds could be heard along the Village, where multiple election parties were taking place.

Two of those election parties were being held by City Council frontrunners Paulding and Storton. Paulding drank wine with supporters at the Timbre Winery tasting room, while Storton chatted with supporters a few doors down at Branch Street Deli.

“I’m feeling really good with the first round of results to come out so far,” Storton said, adding that he’s “really confident with what we’ve seen so far.”

Paulding also expressed optimism at early election results, adding, “I just want to say thank you to all my supporters, those who helped with my campaign.”

Who will join the City Council?

No matter Tuesday night’s results, two new people will be joining the Arroyo Grande City Council in 2018, since both Tim Brown and Barbara Harmon have chosen to not seek re-election for their seats.

Among the contenders are Paulding, a one-time county supervisor candidate; Storton, a former San Luis Obispo police officer; Mack, a planning commissioner; Fowler-Payne, also a planning commissioner, and general contractor Kubel.

For more on the candidates’ platforms during the election, check out this article: “From water to bankruptcy: Here’s where Arroyo Grande candidates stand on the issues.”

This article will be updated as more results are announced, so stay tuned with The Tribune for further updates.