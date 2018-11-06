Salud Carbajal out in front in rematch for 24th District congressional seat

In the race for California’s 24th Congressional District seat, incumbent U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal had a comfortable lead against Republican challenger Justin Fareed in returns posted at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday.

With 27.1 percent of precincts reporting, Carbajal led Fareed 53.5 percent to 46.5 percent, according to California Secretary of State results.

Carbajal held a slimmer lead against Fareed in the first round of mail-in results in San Luis Obispo County — 50.9 percent to 49.1 percent — according to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office. In Santa Barbara County, Carbajal led Fareed 55.8 percent to 44.1 percent.

The 24th Congressional District represents roughly 740,000 residents in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and northern Ventura counties.

The race represents the second time the former Santa Barbara County supervisor and the Santa Barbara businessman have faced off, but it marks Fareed’s third run for the House of Representatives.

In his first campaign in 2014, Fareed was one of five Republicans to challenge longtime Democratic Congresswoman Lois Capps, but was defeated by a mere 615 votes in the June primary of that year by fellow Republican Chris Mitchum. Mitchum went on to lose to Capps 52 percent to 48 percent.

After beating out a crowded field of candidates in the June 2016 primary election, Fareed came within 7 percentage points of Carbajal in the November General Election, carrying San Luis Obispo County by 3 points. But Fareed did not concede the loss until two weeks later.

In the June primary election this year, Fareed defeated fellow Republican challenger and Morro Bay engineer Michael Erin Woody to advance against Carbajal in Tuesday’s election.

Though some $5 million poured into the race for the 24th Congressional District in 2016, making it one of the most expensive congressional races in the country, both candidates reported raising between 54 and 61 percent of what they had two years prior.