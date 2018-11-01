They’re marching to the polls in SLO to resist ‘political demolition of our democracy’

A group of left-leaning voters will hold a rally Saturday before marching to the elections office in San Luis Obispo as part of a national March to the Polls event.

Organizations hosting Saturday’s event include the San Luis Obispo County branch of the NAACP, Women’s March San Luis Obispo, the Yes on Measure G Coalition, SLO County Progressives and the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party.

“The most powerful thing we can do to resist the political demolition of our democracy is to vote for elected officials who will protect our rights, our lives, and our future,” according to a Facebook page for the event.

March to the Polls starts with a rally at noon Saturday at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo. Attendees then plan to walk to the County Clerk-Recorder’s office on Monterey Street to drop off vote-by-mail ballots.

To avoid electioneering near the polling place, which is illegal, event organizers ask that people with signs, shirts or flags remove or cover the political messages as they approach the building.

Events are scheduled in Los Angeles, San Jose, Seattle, Houston, Brooklyn, Chicago and dozens of other cities across the nation.