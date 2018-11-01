Thousands take part in Women’s March in downtown San Luis Obispo

After gathering at a rally in Mitchell Park, 7,000-plus people participated in the Women's March through downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday, January 21, 2017, despite the pouring rain.
By
Up Next
After gathering at a rally in Mitchell Park, 7,000-plus people participated in the Women's March through downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday, January 21, 2017, despite the pouring rain.
By

Elections

They’re marching to the polls in SLO to resist ‘political demolition of our democracy’

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

November 01, 2018 05:47 PM

A group of left-leaning voters will hold a rally Saturday before marching to the elections office in San Luis Obispo as part of a national March to the Polls event.

Organizations hosting Saturday’s event include the San Luis Obispo County branch of the NAACP, Women’s March San Luis Obispo, the Yes on Measure G Coalition, SLO County Progressives and the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party.

“The most powerful thing we can do to resist the political demolition of our democracy is to vote for elected officials who will protect our rights, our lives, and our future,” according to a Facebook page for the event.

March to the Polls starts with a rally at noon Saturday at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo. Attendees then plan to walk to the County Clerk-Recorder’s office on Monterey Street to drop off vote-by-mail ballots.

To avoid electioneering near the polling place, which is illegal, event organizers ask that people with signs, shirts or flags remove or cover the political messages as they approach the building.

Events are scheduled in Los Angeles, San Jose, Seattle, Houston, Brooklyn, Chicago and dozens of other cities across the nation.

Local news matters

We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers.

Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930; @MonicaLVaughan

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  