For 18 months a group has gathered on the streets of Los Osos — to protest President Trump

Every Tuesday for the past 18 months, a dedicated group of San Luis Obispo County residents have gathered at a popular intersection in Los Osos to peacefully protest President Donald Trump.
Organizer Debbie Gedayloo said the group, which meets rain or shine at the corner of Los Osos Valley Road and South Bay Boulevard, does not claim any particular political party.
“It started with two of us,” said Gedayloo, who also organized Kindness Matters SLO after the national Women’s March in 2017 that was the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.
“We came out here because we were trying to be bold and brave and make a statement, and then people have just started coming.”
Gedayloo said the group continues to meet nearly two years after Trump’s 2016 election to “state our objections to the current regime in Washington, D.C.”
The reception has been largely supportive.
Gedayloo said people passing by often honk, roll down their windows to say thank you, give a thumps or simply wave. Some even take photos and videos.
There are “those random few” that will give a thumbs down or flip them off, Gedayloo said, while others roll down their windows and consistently lecture the protestors.
“There are still that group of people who won’t even look,” Gedayloo said, “which for us is the most disconcerting because it feels like they’re not engaging in any way.”
She said anyone is welcome to join, “as long as there are no middle fingers or obscenities coming from our participants.”
