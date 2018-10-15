Harmon, Gurnee each raised more than $30,000 in latest campaign filing for SLO mayor

In a hotly contested race for San Luis Obispo mayor, top contenders T. Keith Gurnee and Heidi Harmon each have raised more than $30,000 in campaign contributions for the year, with Gurnee loaning himself $10,000.

Gurnee raised $35,844 and Harmon raised $33,761 in year-to-date campaign contributions, according to the latest public filing period, which ended Sept. 22.

Gurnee loaned himself $10,000 on Sept. 11 and between July and September received several contributions ranging from $100 to $300 from San Luis Obispo residents, most of them retirees.

Notable names on Gurnee’s campaign contribution list include former SLO mayor Ken Schwartz ($100), former local Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian ($300), county Supervisor Lynn Compton ($300), and Lydia Mourenza ($300), who filed a lawsuit against the city over an approved project at 71 Palomar.

The 71 Palomar proposal was challenged throughout the process by neighbors and environmental activists (Harmon voted against the project, which was approved 3-1; council member Andy Pease recused herself).

Harmon loaned her campaign $1,000 back in January and has received contributions ranging from $50 to $300, including a number of $50 donations. Those contributing to her campaign include community members from a wide range of occupations, including Cal Poly employees, working professionals, business owners and some retirees.

Notable contributors to Harmon are developer Nick Tompkins ($300), Grover Beach Councilwoman Miriam Shah ($110), County Supervisor Bruce Gibson ($300), and SLO Councilwoman Andy Pease ($100).

Gurnee has spent more than $13,000 of his campaign funds, much of it on campaign literature and materials, print ads, information technology costs, and campaign paraphernalia during the last reporting period.

Harmon has spent more than $9,500 over the last reporting report, and accrued $5,100 in campaign worker salaries.

City Clerk Teresa Purrington said that candidates don’t have limits on how much they can loan their own campaigns. The next filing period will cover Sept. 22 through Oct. 20, and the deadline for candidates to file is Oct. 25, Purrington said. The election is Nov. 6.

A third mayoral candidate, Don Hedrick, who was run unsuccessfully for SLO mayor or City Council multiple times, hasn’t reported any campaign contributions.