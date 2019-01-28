Politics & Government

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon dropped an F-bomb in Rolling Stone. Get over it, she says

By Gabby Ferreira

January 28, 2019

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon used some colorful language in a December 2018 Rolling Stone article about Bernie Sanders — but she said she hesitated to share the story because of double standards surrounding men and women cursing.

“I have two kids, and they’re going to f---ing die if we don’t fix all this. That’s how I look at it,” Harmon said in the Rolling Stone article titled “Yes, Bernie should run,” published Dec. 19. (She was speaking at a November 2018 political event for progressives covering climate change and other national issues, hosted by Sanders’ wife, Jane, in Vermont.)

“I have hesitated to share this Rolling Stone article that I was quoted in as I recognize that ‘Prominent woman says curse word’ has become a news genre unto itself,’ ” Harmon wrote Sunday in an Instagram post, quoting a recent article in The Guardian about female politicians who swear.

“When a prominent man swears, it is often taken as a sign of authority and manliness, or excused as ‘locker room” talk,’ Harmon wrote in her post. “However, there are still ridiculous double standards when it comes to women cursing; utter an expletive and you will be immediately discredited and painted as angry and uncouth.”

As an example, Harmon pointed to a video of Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib saying, “We’re going to impeach the motherf---er!” — referring to President Donald Trump. The video “went viral and prompted lots of finger-wagging from both sides of the political divide,” the San Luis Obispo mayor noted.

“The amount of coverage Tlaib’s curse word generated also says a lot about where America’s priorities are,” Harmon wrote on Instagram.

Harmon said she decided to share the Rolling Stone article after reading the Jan. 26 Guardian article, titled “Women swear sometimes — let’s get the hell over it.”

“Let’s not forget that the fact that we actually have to grapple with the reality that our kids may in fact actually f---ing die is the real travesty, not a woman cussing,” she wrote in the Instagram post.

Harmon further elaborated on her position in an email to The Tribune on Monday.

“I hope you would also add in how troubling it is that there appears to more outrage over women saying ‘f---ing’ than that fact that if we don’t take action on climate change our children are f---ed,” Harmon wrote. “You can quote me on that.”

“It’s deeply concerning that people get considerably more energized about these trivial side-issues when we are in the potentially penultimate moment of human history,” Harmon wrote in an email, while “the truly important issues get largely ignored.”

“We need to keep our eyes, and our online comments, on what is truly important,” such as climate change, she wrote.

The San Luis Obispo mayor called for recognition of “the deep grief and anger that is being experienced on the part of many who are grappling with the climate crisis and other intersectional issues.”

“It makes sense that we are seeing a generation of women expressing this type of anger,” Harmon wrote.

“I have two kids, and they’re going to fucking die if we don’t fix all this. That’s how I look at it,” is how Heidi Harmon, the colorful mayor of San Luis Obispo, put it." I have hesitated to share this Rolling Stone article that I was quoted in as I recognize that ‘Prominent woman says curse word’ has become a news genre unto itself. Reading the Guardian this morning has inspired me to share it. Let's not forget that the fact that we actually have to grapple with the reality that our kids may in fact actually fucking die is the real travesty- not a woman cussing. "The curse of linguistic double standards: I’m going to let you in on a shocking secret: sometimes women swear. Here’s another revelation: there is generally nothing newsworthy about a woman swearing. I am eager to emphasize this because you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise: “Prominent woman says curse word” is a highly popular, highly sexist, news genre." "When a prominent man swears, it is often taken as a sign of authority and manliness, or excused as “locker room” talk. However, there are still ridiculous double standards when it comes to women cursing; utter an expletive and you will be immediately discredited and painted as angry and uncouth. Research bears this out: a 2001 study by Robert O’Neil of Louisiana State University found that people found swearing more offensive when the speaker was a woman rather than a man." "The recent treatment of the congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is another example of the gender expletive divide. A video of Tlaib saying “we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker!”, in reference to Trump, went viral and prompted lots of finger-wagging from both sides of the political divide. Representative Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat, told CNN, for example: “I don’t like really like that kind of language.” I don’t know if Nadler has had a look at what sort of language the president of the United States uses, but it might make him faint. The amount of coverage Tlaib’s curse word generated also says a lot about where America’s priorities are. As Media Matters notes, Tlaib’s remarks got five times more coverage than the congressman Steve King’s comments about white supremacy. “

Gabby Ferreira

Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.

