Two planning commissioners jump into Arroyo Grande City Council race

Two more people have jumped into the Arroyo Grande City Council race.
Planning Commissioners Terry Fowler-Payne and John Mack have both filed paperwork with the city to run in November. They will join former police captain Keith Storton, who also recently announced his bid for the council, as well as Mayor Jim Hill and Councilwoman Caren Ray, who will both run for mayor.
Fowler-Payne has served on the Planning Commission since 2015.
"Having been raised in South County, and raising my family here, I feel I have a vested interest in the City's future," she wrote in an email to The Tribune. "I care about the local residents and their future. Arroyo Grande has always had that hometown atmosphere and I long to preserve that feeling."
Fowler-Payne said one of her priorities would be responsible development.
"Being the daughter of a developer and realtor and working in the development industry for 29 years, I know that growth and development can be done with consideration to our historic values," she said. "I pray I will be able to help preserve our city's future."
Mack has served on the Planning Commission since 2015. He previously ran for City Council in 2016, and was the third highest vote-getter with 15.67 percent — but ultimately lost to Ray and Councilwoman Kristen Barneich for the two open seats.
Mack did not return requests for comment on why he chose to run for election again.
Two City Council seats, as well as the mayor's title, will be up for election this November. Councilman Tim Brown and Councilwoman Barbara Harmon have yet to announce whether they intend to seek re-election.
The nomination period for these offices begins July 16, according to the city's website, and closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 10. If nomination papers for an incumbent official are not filed by that date, the filing deadline is extended to Aug. 15.
