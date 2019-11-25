World

Ice sculpture collapse kills 2-year-old at Christmas market, Luxembourg officials say

A 2-year-old boy died Sunday night after being hit by a shard from a shattered ice sculpture at a crowded Christmas market in Luxembourg, RTL Today reports.

“A child fell and I heard screams,” said visitor Carlos Veneno, according to L’Essentiel.

Read Next

Le Quotidien, which described the sculpture as a “small ice house” beside a skating rink at the Knuedler Christmas Market, says the collapse took place about 8 p.m.

A falling block of ice struck the 2-year-old boy, who was later pronounced dead, The Brussels Times reported. Officials say they do not yet know why the sculpture collapsed.

Luxembourg police are investigating the death and the Place Guillaume II plaza, where the accident took place, remains closed, RTL Today reported.

“Words cannot describe how tragic the incident was,” wrote Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Twitter.

Read Next

Google Translate was used in reporting part of this story.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  