Burglar dies after he cuts through salon roof and falls into hole, Nevada cops say

Deputies responding to reports of a break-in Sunday morning at a Nevada hair salon found a gruesome surprise, a Carson City Sheriff’s Department release posted to Facebook says.

After cutting through the roof at some point to gain entry, a 56-year-old burglar had plunged through the ceiling and died after striking the floor, the release says.

An employee found the man dead on the floor after arriving at work, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. He’d fallen about 24 feet.

Ronald Edward Kidd of Tracy, California, had a bag of burglary tools with him, deputies wrote on Facebook.

Deputies found Kidd about 10 a.m. inside Cutting Edge Salon in the 3600 block of South Carson Street, according to the release.

Investigators believe Kidd acted alone, the Facebook post says.

“I think it’s more unlikely to see this,” said detective Christopher Rivera, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I personally have not seen something like this before.”

Authorities asked that anyone with information contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch 775-887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Christopher Rivera 775-283-7855, Investigations Capt. Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900. The case number is 2019-7850.