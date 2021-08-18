Naked man with scissors chases a second naked man on street, Washington cops say

A naked man carrying scissors chased a bloody naked man on a Seattle street before being found with a stab wound to his own neck, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two naked men ended up suffering stab wounds in a bizarre chase down a Seattle street on Tuesday morning, police say.

Several 911 callers reported seeing a naked man carrying scissors chase a bloody man, also naked, westbound on Jefferson Street from Terry Avenue, police said in a statement.

The bloody man dashed into a hospital emergency room, where he received treatment for multiple stab wounds, police said.

Officers found the other man a block away “bleeding profusely” from a severe stab wound to his neck, police said. Officers began first aid and an ambulance took him to the hospital.

The police statement does not say whether either man was arrested or charged.

“The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are still under investigation,” police said. An earlier 911 caller had reported a disturbance at a nearby apartment building at 8:11 a.m.

