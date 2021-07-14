Nude woman found wedged between two buildings, California firefighters say

Firefighters cut through a wall Tuesday to rescue a nude woman trapped in a 10-inch gap between two Santa Ana, California, buildings. Orange County Fire Authority

Workers at a noisy California auto body shop had a tough time figuring out the source of what sounded like a woman screaming Tuesday afternoon, firefighters say.

Just after 2 p.m., they called police for help, KTLA reported. Officers climbed onto the roof to have a look around.

That’s when police discovered a nude woman wedged in the 10-inch gap between the auto shop and another building, the Orange County Register reported.

“It’s big enough for a cat, or maybe a dog, but definitely not a human,” Max Benett, owner of Tim’s Auto Repair and Smog, told the publication.

Firefighters eventually cut a hole in one wall to rescue the woman, the Orange County Fire Authority reported on Twitter.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The rescue operation, which involved cutting through an 8-inch-thick concrete wall, took more than two hours, KABC reported.

The woman, who did not seem seriously hurt, was taken to a hospital, according to the station.

While she was able to talk to fire crews, the woman did not reveal how she became trapped between the buildings, KTLA reported.

“That’s a mystery to all of us here right now,” Capt. Thanh Nguyen of the Orange County Fire Authority told the station.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER