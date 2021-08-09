Chaos erupts at football game after shooting that injured teens, Michigan video shows

File photo

A youth football game in Detroit turned into frenzied panic after gunfire was heard nearby, police said. .

Video, released by Metro Detroit News that was filmed by a spectator, shows hundreds of people screaming and running as multiple shots were fired near a football game on Sunday at the city’s west side, the caption says.

According to multiple outlets including WXYZ, three teenage victims were wounded as the game was being played. All three — one 14-year-old male and two 15-year-old males — were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

“We had a PAL (Police Athletic League) football game here. 800 people and outside that two groups — one fired, the other (group) shot back in an exchange of gunfire,” Interim Police Chief James White said according to WXYZ.

Detroit PAL is a city-wide youth league for boys ages 7-14, their website says.

In a Facebook post, the Detroit Police Department said that two firearms were recovered at the scene.

“Very unfortunate and unnecessary situation when you’ve got people using gunfire to resolve whatever disputes that they are having,” White said according to TMZ.

Six people are in custody in connection with the shooting.

“Four teens were detained, and two adults were arrested,” Detroit police Clp. Dan Donakowski said, according to the Detroit News. “We’re still looking for the people in the brown Jeep; witnesses said they had some long guns.”