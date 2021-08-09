Missing 14-year-old never returned home after first day of school, Georgia police say

Parents Angela and Roger Winchester said their 14-year-old daughter was “so excited” about her first day back at school in more than a year.

Caitlin Winchester kicked off her freshman year at North Atlanta High School on Thursday and was supposed to board a bus back to her Buckhead neighborhood when school let out that afternoon, her parents told WGCL. But she never made it home.

“I’ve been calling her number all through the night, all through the morning, and I haven’t been able to reach her,” Angela Winchester told the news station. “And it just clicks. It doesn’t even ring anymore.”

If you’ve seen North Atlanta High School student Caitlin Winchester or have information about her whereabouts please contact @APSPolice at 404-802-2000. pic.twitter.com/9FaO6UV9KV — ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) August 7, 2021

The teen was last seen Aug. 5 around 4 p.m. walking south on Northside Parkway toward Mt. Paran Road, according to a photo posted on North Atlanta High School’s official Facebook page. Officials said Caitlin was last seen wearing a black top with a brown and red plaid skirt.

She also has long braids in her hair.

Caitlin’s dad told WGCL that his daughter opted to ride the bus home from school that day and texted her parents to let them know the bus was stuck in traffic after 5:40 p.m. However, officials with Atlanta Public Schools said the teen didn’t get on a school bus and was last seen walking near the school, WXIA reported.

“The safety and well-being of all Atlanta Public Schools students and employees is paramount,” the district told the station in a statement. “As such, APSPD is working with the family and other law enforcement agencies to find the student and return her safely to her family.

Anyone with information on Caitlin’s whereabouts is asked to call Atlanta Public Schools Police at 404-802-2000.

