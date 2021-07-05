National

Woman’s face severely injured after she trips while lighting firework, Texas cops say

A Texas woman tripped while lighting a firework and it exploded in her face.
A Texas woman suffered serious injuries to her face when she tripped while lighting a firework in a parking lot late Sunday night.

The firework exploded in her face, KHOU reported, and she had to be flown to a hospital by helicopter for treatment.

Paper, powder marks and tattered debris litter the lot in Sugar Land -- situated just southwest of Houston -- where multiple people gathered to celebrate Independence Day by launching fireworks late into the night, outlets reported.

Witnesses said the woman was about to shoot one off when she stumbled, and it flew into her face and detonated, KTRK reported.

According to investigators, the woman is in her early 30s, KPRC reported. The full extent of her injuries isn’t clear, but first responders on the scene said the damage was severe.

