Parent spots M-1000 in ice cream van, California police say. Then cops take closer look

Pittsburg Police Department

An ice cream van making the rounds in a California city Friday had more than chilly treats inside, police say.

A parent spotted M-1000s, which are illegal, and other fireworks inside the brightly painted van featuring images of superheroes such as Spider-Man and video-game hero Sonic, Pittsburg police wrote on Facebook.

A beefed-up holiday enforcement team found the van and cited the driver, police said.

“Oh no! The Ice Cream Man. Say it isn’t so!” police wrote on Facebook.

Pittsburg, which has a population of 63,000, lies along Suisun Bay in the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta.

