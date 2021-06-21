Waitress abducted after chasing customers refusing to pay check, New Jersey cops say

A waitress was abducted by customers at Nifty Fifty’s restaurant in New Jersey, cops say. Google Maps screenshot

Police in New Jersey are searching for several suspects accused of abducting and assaulting a waitress at a restaurant where they were dining.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a group of five people had just finished eating at Nifty Fifty’s in Washington Township when they tried to skip on paying for their meal, police say.

A waitress attempted to stop the customers, but she was taken into their Dodge Durango, according to a police statement. They drove off and assaulted the woman before leaving her on the side of the road, police say.

The 20-year-old waitress suffered bruises and a possible concussion, WPVI reported. She ran back to the restaurant to call police after being pushed out of the vehicle, the TV station reported.

Police released surveillance photos showing the five suspects — three men and two women. The police department also posted a picture of the suspects’ white Dodge Durango, which was last seen traveling toward Monroe Township, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 859-589-0330 ext. 1160.

Washington Township is about 20 miles south of Philadelphia.

