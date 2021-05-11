Bartender attacked after woman complains drink wasn’t strong enough, Kentucky cops say

Rachel Hendricks, a bartender at a Louisville/ Kentucky, business, was assaulted by a customer over a drink order, cops say. GoFundMe screenshot

A bartender at a family-friendly Kentucky business needed extensive facial surgeries after being assaulted by a woman complaining about drinks, cops say.

The alleged assault happened April 2 outside Main Event, a popular entertainment center that features bowling and arcade games in Louisville, according to a citation.

Ciara Pardue, 24, ordered drinks from the business and later complained there was no alcohol in them, an arrest citation states. The bartender stated there was alcohol in the drinks and said a shot could be added for an additional price, police said.

Pardue angrily refused, and police said the bartender did not have more issues with the woman until later in the night.

The bartender went outside with two other employees for a smoke break around last call, and they were followed by Pardue and an accomplice, police say.

The accomplice jumped out of a vehicle and asked the bartender, “What do you have to say now?” The bartender was repeatedly punched by the accomplice, who was not named, police said.

Pardue then struck the bartender “with an unknown object,” which caused her to be knocked at least two feet back and down to the pavement, according to an arrest citation.

Pardue and her accomplice tried to flee in their vehicle but were stopped by an off-duty correction officer.

She admitted to her involvement in the fight but said the bartender initiated it because she was not tipped, police said. But witnesses backed up the statement by the bartender and surveillance video showed Pardue and the other suspect follow her outside.

The bartender, identified as Rachel Hendricks, suffered a crushed nose, broken septum, broken orbital wall in four places and four cuts in her face that required 12 stitches, according to police. She needed reconstructive surgery and had four plates put in her face and eye socket.

“The victim lost some eye sight in her right eye, which may never return, and numbness to her teeth and lip,” police said in the arrest citation.

Pardue was charged with first-degree assault Monday and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

“It’s just sad, sad that honestly my face will never be the same,” Hendricks wrote on Facebook a week after the incident. “I’ll have to get fillers in my face because fat won’t grow on top on the plates. I may never regain feeling in the front part of my mouth. And all this because of what? Because of a shot? because of a tip? Because someone was ‘too busy’ to come the first time they called for security? I want to place blame (and) I want answers to why this happened but I don’t think I’m going to get any. I’m just ready to put this behind me and get back to work and play with my kids like normal.”