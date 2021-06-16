Semi truck barrels through occupied home and driver runs away, Ohio police say

A semi truck crashed into an occupied home in Grand Rapids, Michigan and the driver ran away. Screengrab from Facebook post by Sentinel Tribune.

An Ohio family is lucky to be alive after a semi-truck came barreling through their two-story home Wednesday morning.

Police are searching for the driver, who ran from the Grand Rapids home on foot, outlets report.

“I heard a couple loud bangs. I think the bangs were him going over the tracks. He hit my truck, which was parked in the driveway where his wheels are at now,” homeowner Shaun Downey told the Sentinel Tribune.

Three others were in the home at the time, including his daughter, grandson, and a friend. No one was injured.

“Then I felt the house shake and continue to shake for probably half a second or so as he drove through it,” he told the outlet.

“I was just amazed at how it was able to go through the whole entire bottom of the house,” Downey said. “It’s not every day that you’ve got a 53-foot semi go from the southwest corner all the way to the northeast corner.”

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for the driver, who was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and jeans.

Deputies are searching the area with K-9s and drones, WTVG reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the trucking company the driver works for has not been able to reach him for at least two days, the station reported. He left his route and the company had been trying to find out where he went.

The driver may be suffering from mental health issues or a medical condition, officials told WTVG.