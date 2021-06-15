16-year-old pistol-whipped man to steal car then led police on chase, CA cops say

San Mateo police said they arrested a 16-year-old boy who pistol-whipped, pepper-sprayed a man before stealing a car. He crashed in two cars during a car chase. The Wichita Eagle

California authorities said they arrested a 16-year-old accused of pistol-whipping and stealing a car then leading police on a chase that ended in a hit-and-run accident.

San Mateo police said they responded to a carjacking report Friday and discovered a man who had been pepper-sprayed and pistol-whipped before his car was stolen from him.

The man was “confused about some specific details about the crime” as a result of the trauma but police said they worked with him to determine that he was carjacked near 7 East Santa Innez Avenue.

Authorities said they noticed the man’s car on nearby El Camino Real and followed it. When the 16-year-old boy driving the car didn’t stop when signaled by cops, police pursued him, they said.

The teen lost control of the car about 2 miles away, rolled over multiple times and crashed into two parked cars, according to police.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The teen then fled on foot and a California Highway Patrol helicopter reported thim lying down on the roof of a nearby home, authorities said.

Police said they arrested the teen and booked him into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting a peace officer, reckless evading of a peace officer and hit-and-run.

San Mateo is about 20 miles south of San Francisco.