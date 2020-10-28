San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Driver in deadly crash steals truck of Good Samaritan who tried to help, Texas cops say

A woman is accused of stealing the truck of a Good Samaritan driver who stopped to help after a deadly crash, Texas police say.

Keniqua Pleasant, 19, crashed her car into a man’s vehicle Wednesday while exiting off Interstate 45 in League City, just south of Houston, police say.

Then another vehicle smashed into the man’s vehicle on the exit ramp, vaulting it over a retaining wall and then smashing it into a bulldozer, police say. He died at the scene.

When a driver who witnessed the crash stopped to help, Pleasant is accused of getting in the vehicle and driving away, police say.

She ditched the truck nearby and walked away, police say. Houston police officers found her a short time later.

Pleasant was charged with failure to stop and render aid and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police identified the man who died as League City resident Jeremy Campbell.

