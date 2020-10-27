Suspect accused of stealing phone from dying jogger is arrested, Missouri police say

A man accused of stealing the phone of a jogger as she was dying on a sidewalk was arrested, Missouri police say.

The 64-year-old woman was jogging Oct. 18 near Anheuser-Busch Brewery in St. Louis when she fell over, police say.

Surveillance video shows a man speaking with another person nearby before walking to the woman on the ground. After he leans over to look at the woman, the man grabs her phone and looks at her once more before entering a red van and driving away.

The woman was later taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

St. Louis police released video and photos of the suspect on Friday.

On Monday, police said Brian Davenport, 35, was arrested in connection with the theft. He was charged with felony stealing.

The woman who died was identified as Jacquelyn “Jackie” Olden, KSDK reported. Olden’s friends say she was an Air Force veteran and retired school employee, the news outlet reported.