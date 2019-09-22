Carjacker speeds off with 2-year-old, then kills bicyclist in crash, Ohio cops say

Tips to avoid being carjacked and what to do if it happens to you The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you.

A mother in Ohio experienced one of every parent’s worst fears this weekend: a stranger driving off with her child.

Cleveland police say a mother got out of her car Friday evening and asked her cousin to watch her 2-year-old child still in the car, strapped into a car seat, WEWS reported. But police say a man — Eric Maldonado, 38 — walked up to the woman’s cousin and pushed her down before hopping into the car and speeding away with the child still inside.

The mother called police as she chased the car in another vehicle until officers in an unmarked police car spotted it on 65th Street, WOIO reported.

The car was moving at a “high rate of speed” and hit a bicyclist before slamming into a parked car and then a tree, WJW reported.

Maldonado tried to run but was caught by police, WOIO reported. An officer suffered a hand injury during Maldonado’s arrest, WJW reported.

The toddler wasn’t hurt in the incident, but the bicyclist — Devaughn Payne, 28 — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news outlet.

Maldonado is charged with kidnapping, aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated robbery, WEWS reported.