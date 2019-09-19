Teacher drives to school with blood alcohol 4 times the legal limit, Michigan cops say

Would you take a voluntary Breathalyzer test? These people did Sacramento Police visit local bars and offer voluntary Breathalyzer tests about once a month as part of a educational program to reduce drunk driving. These people got a look at their BAC on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Police visit local bars and offer voluntary Breathalyzer tests about once a month as part of a educational program to reduce drunk driving. These people got a look at their BAC on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2018.

A high school teacher in Michigan was arrested after police say he showed up drunk to school on Wednesday.

Administrators at Lakeland High School in White Lake Township suspected a 44-year-old teacher was drunk when he got to work around 8 a.m., WDIV reported.

A school resource officer was called to investigate, during which time the teacher admitted to drinking before driving to school, Livingston Daily reported. The teacher was administered a breathalyzer test which measured his blood alcohol level at .354% — more than four times the legal driving limit, according to the news outlet.

Blood alcohol levels reaching .35% are considered the same level as “surgical anesthesia,” the health services department at the University of California, San Diego says. People with levels that high can stop breathing or slip into a coma.

The school issued a shelter-in-place order while the teacher was arrested so that “students [would] not witness the situation,” WXYZ reported.

Police had a preexisting warrant for the teacher’s arrest linked to an incident from October 2018 related to driving on a suspended license and driving while intoxicated, WDIV reported.

The teacher was expected to be arraigned Thursday on identical charges, WXYZ reported. His name was not released.